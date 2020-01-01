Pentagon deploys additional troops to Middle East

Iran promised vengeance after a U.S. air strike in Baghdad last Friday killed Qassem Soleimani, Tehran's most prominent military commander and the architect of its growing influence in the Middle East.

The overnight attack, authorized by President Donald Trump, was a dramatic escalation in a "shadow war" in the Middle East between Iran and the United States and its allies, principally Israel and Saudi Arabia.

The Pentagon said the Immediate Response Force (IRF) brigade of the 82nd Airborne Division was being deployed.