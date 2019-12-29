Search-and-rescue group using cutting-edge imaging software in search for missing Port Clinton teen 36 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 02:26s - Published Search-and-rescue group using cutting-edge imaging software in search for missing Port Clinton teen A Texas-based search-and-rescue group is helping in the search for missing Port Clinton teenager Harley Dilly with cutting-edge color imaging software.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Search-and-rescue group using cutting-edge imaging software in search for missing Port Clinton teen NEW WAY TO GET ACROSS ONCE THEBIGGEST ROAD PROJECT ON THEBUSIEST ROAD IN THE STATE ISCOMPLETE.







You Might Like



Tweets about this