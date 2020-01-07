Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Report: Pompeo Tells McConnell He Won't Run For Senate

Video Credit: GeoBeats - Duration: 00:47s - Published < > Embed
Report: Pompeo Tells McConnell He Won't Run For SenateMike Pompeo reportedly won't run for the Senate seat in Kansas.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JazBInKC

James B Wood RT @PeteMundo: Is this really it? It’s as definite of a report as we’ve seen yet. #kssen https://t.co/rVVvou0b8E 55 minutes ago

PeteMundo

Pete Mundo Is this really it? It’s as definite of a report as we’ve seen yet. #kssen https://t.co/rVVvou0b8E 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.