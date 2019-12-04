EPA Workers Say They Need Protection From Toxic Trump Admin

Workers at the Environmental Protection Agency say staffing and morale levels have fallen dramatically.

So low, in fact, that HuffPost reports they’re calling for a new “bill of rights” to protect the EPA’s scientific integrity.

EPA employees are demanding that agency leadership not interfere politically in their enforcement duties or their environmental research.

They’re also asking for a beefed-up budget, an end to government shutdowns and a new union contract bargained by both sides.