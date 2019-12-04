Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

EPA Workers Say They Need Protection From Toxic Trump Admin

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:47s - Published < > Embed
EPA Workers Say They Need Protection From Toxic Trump Admin

EPA Workers Say They Need Protection From Toxic Trump Admin

Workers at the Environmental Protection Agency say staffing and morale levels have fallen dramatically.

So low, in fact, that HuffPost reports they’re calling for a new “bill of rights” to protect the EPA’s scientific integrity.

EPA employees are demanding that agency leadership not interfere politically in their enforcement duties or their environmental research.

They’re also asking for a beefed-up budget, an end to government shutdowns and a new union contract bargained by both sides.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

EPA Workers Say They Need Protection From Toxic Trump Admin

Available for |Editorial uses|.

|Learn more| , Not released Razor fence surrounds the Agriculture Street Landfill, an EPA Superfund Site, in New Orleans' 9th Ward on Mardi Gras' Fat Tuesday in 2016.

In the late 1970s houses and housing projects were built on part of the site, which is locally known as Dante's Inferno, and served as a dump starting in the 1930s.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

EagleGuardian2

EagleGuardian RT @lizshuler: Workers in tech need the protection of a union as much as anyone. They are on the frontlines of innovation and still suffer… 28 minutes ago

VinayaKantRai2

Vinaya Kant Rai RT @VinayaKantRai2: .NOT JNU BUT COMMON PEOPLE OF WHOLE COUNTRY HAVE BEEN IN URGENT NEED OF PROTECTION FROM POLITICAL MURDERS FREQUE… 3 hours ago

BryantsBlog

Adam Bryant RT @BatleySimpson: #coronationstreet doing wonders for social work. Even if social workers didn't have to have a strat, a s47, a CP medical… 9 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Official Says Trump Administration May Fall Short Of Border Promises [Video]Official Says Trump Administration May Fall Short Of Border Promises

A top official announced some disappointing news for followers of President Donald Trump. He said the administration may fall short of building the 450 miles of border wall they promised. According to..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

Trump Admin To Kick Hundreds Of Thousands Of 'Able-Bodied' Off Food Stamps [Video]Trump Admin To Kick Hundreds Of Thousands Of 'Able-Bodied' Off Food Stamps

The Trump administration plans to kick hundreds of thousands of Americans off food stamps. On Wednesday, it finalized a rule that would increase federal enforcement of the safety-net program. It's part..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:43Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.