Reaction to Tensions with Iran

Relations between the U.S. and Iran are at a boiling point.

Faruk Jessa is an air force and navy veteran - with global experience.

Jessa calls attacks on U.S. Baghdad facilities unacceptable "they have the opportunity to discuss and talk.

There seems to be reports where they've also gone ahead in the past and caused harm to our troops.

That's unacceptable."

He's largely supportive of the decision to move troops into Iraq.

"we have to put our troops in the area.

We're not going to have another tragedy.

We don't want anymore problems."

Jessa remains hopeful negotiation will prevail.

"we're still willing to talk, the united states is never in a position where don't want to talk.

We're always available to talk.

But if we're met with aggression, we have to protect our interests."

University of minnesota professor mark bell isn't surprised by iranian threats phoner gfx "it has a lot of cards that it could potentially play in the region.

The us should not be surprised that iran starts to play some of those cards after the assassination of a prominent figure."

Clearly the U.S. is once again facing a difficult international threat.

"it remains to be seen how extensively how iran will respond.

And what the us will do in response to those responses."

The Iraqi parliament voted to expel U.S. troops from the country in response - the president is threatening sanctions unless the U.S. is compensated for our quote "extraordinarly expensive air base" there.

Live in the Mason City newsroom - Alex Jirgens- KIMT News 3.

/ thank you alex.

