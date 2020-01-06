Global  

WBZ Evening News Update For January 6

WBZ Evening News Update For January 6

WBZ Evening News Update For January 6

Boy charged in stabbing at Rockport Middle School; Julia Mejia sworn in to Boston City Council; Tom Brady’s uncertain future; Snowfall forecast.
