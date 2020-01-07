Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Sajid Javid > Chancellor Sajid Javid visits Metrolink staff in Manchester

Chancellor Sajid Javid visits Metrolink staff in Manchester

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:06s - Published < > Embed
Chancellor Sajid Javid visits Metrolink staff in Manchester

Chancellor Sajid Javid visits Metrolink staff in Manchester

Chancellor Sajid Javid visits staff at the Trafford Park Metrolink site after announcing the date of the first Government budget.

The Chancellor has hailed a new "infrastructure revolution" and said that the Conservatives would waste no time in 2020.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sajid Javid has 'huge confidence' in Britain after Brexit [Video]Sajid Javid has 'huge confidence' in Britain after Brexit

Chancellor Sajid Javid says he has "huge confidence" in Britain post-Brexit, having met with businesses at the World Economic Forum in Davos. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:21Published

Sajid Javid: UK to press on with digital services tax [Video]Sajid Javid: UK to press on with digital services tax

Chancellor Sajid Javid insisted the UK would press ahead with its digital services tax despite international opposition. Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, he acknowledged that an..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.