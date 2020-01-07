ISU FRESHMEN CONTINUE TO IMPRESS

Hello and welcome back.

Indiana state men's basketball team saw their eight game winning streak come to an end saturday against the drake bulldogs.

But even in a loss, the sycamores freshman continue to turn heads.

Freshmen tre williams and jake laravia combined for 35 of isu's 76 points on saturday with laravia's 21 points leading all scorers from the field.

Drake struggled containing the two bigs for isu in the second half as laravia and williams helped keep the sycamores in the fight til the very end.

Drake won the game 80-76, but afterwards drake head coach darian devries had high praise for the sycamores bigs.

<well it's disappointing when you look at it and see they're just freshmen because i thought they were great tonight.

They did some really good things and we had a hard time with them one on one in a lot of different spots, so.

Those two guys, they're gonna be a handful for a long time to come in the league and i thought they were just tremendous.>