Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Valley man among victims in deadly Kenya military base attack

Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 02:57s - Published < > Embed
Valley man among victims in deadly Kenya military base attack

Valley man among victims in deadly Kenya military base attack

A Valley man was reportedly among multiple Americans killed in an attack in Kenya over the weekend.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Valley man killed in Kenya attack [Video]Valley man killed in Kenya attack

Family members say Dustin Harrison was among three Americans killed in Kenya over the weekend.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:11Published

Soldier From Hazel Crest Among 3 Americans Killed In Attack On Military Base In Kenya [Video]Soldier From Hazel Crest Among 3 Americans Killed In Attack On Military Base In Kenya

A woman from Hazel Crest is mourning the death of her 23-year-old son, Henry Mayfield Jr., a United States army specialist who was killed in a raid on a military base in Kenya. CBS 2's Eric Cox..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:49Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.