Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Inmates responsible for problems at Parchman, governor says

Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 02:30s - Published < > Embed
Inmates responsible for problems at Parchman, governor saysInmates responsible for problems at Parchman, governor says
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Who’s responsible for what’s happening at Parchman? The inmates, governor says [Video]Who’s responsible for what’s happening at Parchman? The inmates, governor says

Gov. Phil Bryant says order has been restored after "a tragic week" at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 08:45Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.