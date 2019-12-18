Body found in Rochester

Meeting.// breaking news but first breaking news out of rochester.

Police are investigating after a dead body is found on commercial drive á in the southwest part of town.

Kimt news 3's jessica bringe is live to bring us more... jessica?

Katie... this is where the body was found earlier this afternoon.

He's been tenatively identified as a 39 year old male.

We're told that there was not any obvious trauma that would have caused the death.

Live in thanks jessica.

Stay with kimt news 3 for the latest as police continue to investigate.

More