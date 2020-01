Raymond Couple Raises Money to Adopt

GOT 10 DOLLARS OF QUARTERS...RACHEL KING SPENDS MOST OF HERSPARTIME THESE DAYS...COUNTING SPARECHANGE.9:20- WE DONT ANY TAXES TO BETAKEN OUT SOWERE ROLLING OURSLEVES 9:23 IT'STEDIOUS WORK.....BUT RACHEL DOESN'T MIND.

EVERY CENT BRINGS HER CLOSER TO FINALLY BECOMING A MOM. WE WENT THROUGH A TOUGH ROAD I GUESS YOU COULD CALL IT. RACHEL AND HER HUSBAND WESLEY FELL IN LOVE AS TEENAGERS- MARRIED--AND PLANNED TO HAVE A BABY..BUT IT WASN'T THAT EASY. LOTS OF INFERTILITY THREE YEARS OF INFERTILITY MULTIPLE ROUNDS OF PROCEDURES WE JUST FELT GOD LED US TO THIS FOR A REASON....IN OCTOBER THEY POSTED THEIR OWN UNIQUE BABY ANNOUNCEMENT ON FACEBOOK. THEY WERE ADOPTING. I CAN'T EVEN TELL YOU HOW MANY PEOPLE LIKED IT SHARED IT AND EVERYTHING ELSE YOU CAN DO ON FACEBOOK.

AND THE KING'S WOULD NEED ALL OF THAT SUPPORT...THE FOUND OUT THE COST ADOPTING...WAS STAGGERING. THE ADOPTION AGENCY WE ARE GOING THROUGH PREPARED US TO SPEND 40 TO 50 THOUSAND DOLLARS...A LOT OF MONEY.

RACHEL GOT AN IDEA FOR A SMALL FUNDRAISER...USING BABY BOTTLES. THEY JUST COLLECT THEIR EXTRA CHANGE..AND THEY GIVE TO US WHEN IT'S DONE...THE RESPONSE--- BIGGER THAN THEY EVER DREAMED. WE HAVE ABOUT 80 BOTTLE RIGHT NOW...WE ARE STILL GETTING THEM IN OUR MAILBOX AND AT THE CHURCH SOMEBODY GAVE THIS TO US AND IT WAS 250 RACHEL KEEPS THE CHANGE IN WHAT WILL BE THE NURSERY...BEHIND A DOOR SHE KEPT CLOSED ALL THOSE YEARS WHEN SHE DIDN'T KNOW IF SHE'D GET TO BE A MOM. NOT ANYMORE WE KIND OF WANT TO MAKE A SIGN THAT SAYS WORTH EVERY PENNY FOR THE BEDROOM BECAUSE HE OR SHE DEFINATELY IS.

THE KINGS COULD BE MATCHED WITH A BIRTH MO