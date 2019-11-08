Teen Killed As American Family Is Gunned Down On Lonely Mexican Road
Teen Killed As American Family Is Gunned Down On Lonely Mexican Road
Gunmen in northern Mexico opened fire on a family returning to the US from vacation on Saturday night.
Newser reports the men killed a 13-year-old girl and wounded her brother and parents.
The family and other relatives were driving in two vehicles after spending the holidays in San Luis Potosi in central Mexico.
The attack took place on an isolated, two-lane highway south of
Nuevo Laredo, the border city across from Laredo, Texas.
