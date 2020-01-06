Global  

'The Walking Wounded': First Responder Describes Scene Of Deadly Turnpike Crash

'The Walking Wounded': First Responder Describes Scene Of Deadly Turnpike Crash

'The Walking Wounded': First Responder Describes Scene Of Deadly Turnpike Crash

First responders are calling the deadly Pennsylvania Turnpike crash one of the most violent they'd ever seen; KDKA's Meghan Schiller reports.
Bus safety concerns raised by deadly crash on way to Cincinnati [Video]Bus safety concerns raised by deadly crash on way to Cincinnati

Lamar Brady was one of the passengers caught in the horror on the 52-seat bus that crashed on its way to Cincinnati Sunday, killing five on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

Investigation Into Bus Company Involved In Deadly Turnpike Accident Continues [Video]Investigation Into Bus Company Involved In Deadly Turnpike Accident Continues

While the scene of a deadly crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike is cleared, questions still remain about the bus company involved in the crash; KDKA's Andy Sheehan reports.

