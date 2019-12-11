NAACP Tries To Save School

Students at one lawrence county high school returned back for the new semester today.

The n double a-c-p wants to make sure everyone's voice is heard before a decision is made about r-a hubbard high school.

It's listed as a failing school.

He civil rights group is concerned parents don't understand what's next for the only predominantly black school in the county.

As waayy 31's ashley carter reports... the result of one meeting will likely lead to more meetings.

<pkg lawanda watkins, parent: "she was just real happy with being back."

Lawanda watkins told me the only thing on her daughter's mind monday was going back for the new semester at r-a hubbard high school.

Some are concerned it could be one of the last semesters at the historically black high school.

Last year, lawrence county schools sent a note to parents letting them know their options.

Bobby diggs, lawrence co.

Naacp: "they're still trying to seek more information and they just want guidance and they want to know what's the next steps."

So, the naacp set up this meeting yesterday to help parents who wanted clarification about a letter the school superintendent sent last year.

Lawanda watkins, parent: "it was really tricky."

The letter listed three options for parents.

Keep their children at ra hubbard, send them to another high school in or out of the district or send them to private school.

Because of low enrollment, if too many students leave, the district may shut down ra hubbard.

Bobby diggs, lawrence co.

Naacp: "the students they were a little disturbed about the whole process.

They weren't sure if they were going to be at ra hubbard and they just wanted some answers."

Now the civil rights group is talking about holding a meeting for students to ask questions and have a say in the matter.

Lawanda watkins, parent: "it's effecting them so they have the right to know."

Lawanda watkins believes it's important to keep the school open.

Lawanda watkins, parent: "a lot of smart educated people came from this school and it's worth fighting for so we gone fight" look live "parents have until march 1st to get those letters returned