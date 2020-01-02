Global  

Parchman Fight

Parchman FightNews broke Friday of a fifth inmate death in Parchman.
News broke yesterday of a fifth inmate death in parchman.

Sunflower county coroner heather burton tells the associated press that 36-year-old dennoris howell was stabbed to death early friday morning at the mississippi state penitentiary at parchman.

Howell is the fifth inmate to be killed by another inmate since sunday, and the third at parchman.

Another inmate was stabbed in the incident friday morning and taken to a memphis hospital.

In a recent public statement, commissioner pelecia hall says the major disturbances were gang related.



