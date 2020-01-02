United Way

With a couple of upcoming events for mom and dad..and the whole family... c1 welcome back.

Jay martin joins for events for mom, dad and the whole family.

This is exciting because you have several events coming up.

Not only that we can help with this discipline issue that we all have, but also just coming up this spring even for families to do.

>> we do.

We have taken off of our springtime family series.

The first one next tuesday night.

We will start our conscious discipline parent nights with our partners in that.

Head start.

It's really a great thing.

We will serve a light supper.

And then we go into a program that lacey redmond from the head start does.

And going over conscious discipline.

And what is really good, the head start girls are there to answer any questions that parents might have also.

>> so they're going to go over a program and really about giving your kid choices and you know, having empathy and sympathy and all that kind of good stuff with conscious discipline.

>> yeah.

And how to use it and even how to have safe spots.

>> and then also you can ask questions like what do i do at bedtime when my child doesn't want to go to bed?

What do you do when my child doesn't want to eat?

>> they will answer all the questions.

That's the big thing.

Do not lose it.

That's what lacey will stress and give different ways of going about that too.

>> i loved going to that seminar.

It was funny because i didn't check with my friends, but when you get there, you see lots of people you know.

We're all trying to figure this thing out together.

So is there a cost for that one?

>> nope.

Everything we do is free.

It's free.

You can come in.

Sign up me ahead of time.

There's a limited free child care which is why we want you to sign up with me ahead of time.

You can go straight to our website and find my e-mail.

Your number is on the screen.

After we talk about discipline, we talk about fun.

We have different events, play events for kids and their families to do.

Under six.

This month is going to be at the ymca.

We're going to be doing a lot of health, a lot of play.

The health department will come in and do a cooking seminar with us and i hear the pool will be open for free.

>> you always come