Trump on strike that killed Soleimani: 'We did not take action to start a war'

'We caught him in the act and terminated him,' Trump said Friday, a day after the strike that killed Qasem Soleimani at a Baghdad airport.
President trump today said he authorized an airstrike against iran's top general..because he was plotting an imminent attack.

But in the aftermath of the attack, the u-s has told americans to leave iraq, other world leaders are calling for de-escalation, and middle east experts say to expect iranian retaliation at some point.

Camila bernal breaks down the latest in this report from washington.

Escalating tensions in the middle east and in the u.s. after the targeted killing of iran's top security and intelligence commander.pres.

Donald trump: we took action last night to stop a war.

We did not take action to start a war.

President donald trump ordered the airstrike that killed qasem soleimani and an iraqi leader.pres.

Donald trump: solemiani was plotting imminent and sinister attacks on american diplomats and american personnel but we caught him in the act and terminated him.

On capitol hill, lawmakers agreeing on what soleimani did but reacting along party lines.

Sen.

Chuck schumer / -d- senate minority leader: the president's decision may add to an already dangerous and difficult situation in the middle east.sen.

Mitch mcconnell / -r- senate majority leader: no man alive was more directly responsible for the death of more american service members than qasem soleimani.but in iran soleimani was seen as a national hero and officials vowing revenge, saying, "america will not find an easy escape from being held to account for this miscalculation ".

In the u.s., thousands of additional troops will now deploy to the middle east.

Pres.

Donald trump: i am ready and prepared to take whatever action is necessary and that in particular refers to iran.

In washington, i'm camila bernal reporting.



