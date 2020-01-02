Global  

Golden Globes 2020, Red Carpet Looks

They may not have taken home a Golden Globe but these stars were winners on the red carpet.

From hot couples Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, to Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban to our favorites like Leonardo DiCaprio and Kerry Washington, check out all the hot looks of the night.
See Jennifer Lopez's Stunning Golden Globes Fashion Looks

Jennifer Lopez is poised to grace the Golden Globes red carpet yet again this Sunday and showcase...
E! Online - Published

Best looks from the Golden Globes red carpet

Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Aniston, Olivia Colman, Billy Porter and more shine on the Golden Globes...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •Just JaredE! OnlineSeattle Times



MyDelmarvaNow

Delmarva Now The biggest stars were out in high style for the Golden Globes, and the best looks are all in this huge photo galle… https://t.co/bzeewnyinJ 15 minutes ago

lulusdotcom

Lulus The Best Red Carpet Looks at the 2020 Golden Globes from @marieclaire: https://t.co/dVieDuMGGM ❤️✨ #lovelulus https://t.co/KJmMwfPZYa 59 minutes ago

reiga_panda

reiga✈️👗💄🎬 RT @THR: From Taylor Swift to Jennifer Aniston, here's a rundown of all the stand-out looks from the #GoldenGlobes red carpet https://t.co/… 1 hour ago

bangkitriambada

Vika Bangkit (Reporter & Co-Associate of CNBC ID) RT @THR: The #GoldenGlobes red carpet trends included vibrant color, voluminous sleeves and tuxedo looks https://t.co/h3E2pkQPY4 1 hour ago

beauty_reshma

Reshma Beauty We still can't over the glamorous looks from last night's Golden Globes red carpet. Get that GLOSSY, celebrity-read… https://t.co/qKymsDWkqN 1 hour ago

max1063radio

MAX1063 Let it be known, the Carters do NOT need a red carpet to show off their red carpet looks. https://t.co/ztNfWd8FkL 1 hour ago

1023WSUS

102.3 WSUS Let it be known, the Carters do NOT need a red carpet to show off their red carpet looks. https://t.co/rV81UOJicQ 1 hour ago

ronan_cloney

ronan cloney RT @bethanyrutter: If this isn't on your best red carpet looks from the Golden Globes then..... I am afraid I cannot help you my good bitch 1 hour ago


Rita Wilson Appreciates Her Husband [Video]Rita Wilson Appreciates Her Husband

She was by the side of her husband as he walked the red carpet at the Golden Globe Awards 2020.

Credit: Celebrity Wire     Duration: 01:18Published

2020 Golden Globes Star-Studded After Parties [Video]2020 Golden Globes Star-Studded After Parties

Celebrities may have had a good time at the 2020 Golden Globes, but the real party happened after all of the awards were handed out. ET Canada’s Sangita Patel takes you on the red carpet at some of..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:41Published

