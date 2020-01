Should Cincinnati rename street honoring slaveowner Charles McMicken?

CITY COUNCIL soon COULDEXPLORE CHANGING THE NAME OFMCMICKEN AVENUE.CHARLESMCMICKEN WAS A SLAVE OWNER -HE FOUNDED THE UNIVERSITY OFCINCINNATI.NINE ON YOUR SIDE'SCOURTNEY FRANCISCO WAS INCOUNCIL CHAMBERS AS MEMBERSDISCUSSED THE CHANGE.SHE'SLIVE ON MCMICKEN AVENUE NOW.WEDNESDAY WE WILL FIND OUT IFCITY COUNCIL WILL EXPLORECHANGING THIS STREET NAME.I AMTAKING A DEEPER DIVE INTO THATPROCESS.WALKING MCMICKEN AVENUE EVERYDAY TO WORK... KNOWING CHARLESMCMICKEN WAS A SLAVE OWNER....IS...UNSETTLING FOR ESTELLEMCNAIR.SOT: ESTELLE MCNAIR,FRANCISCAN MINISTRIES TAMAR'SCENTER403942 It is hurtfulthat the street is named afterhim.TO CHANGE THE NAME OFMCMICKEN AVENUE, SOMEONE WOULDHAVE TO WRITE A LETTER TO THEDEPARTMENT OF CITY PLANNING.THE CITY WOULD THEN SEND ANOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNERS...AND GATHER INPUT.

A COMMITTEEMADE UP OF STAFF AND THEPUBLIC WOULD DECIDE IF THECHANGE WORKS... AND THENCOUNCIL VOTES.

COUNCILMAN JEFFPASTOR PROPOSED EXPLORING THATOPTION TODAY.SOT COUNCILMANJEFF PASTOR 160823 Who intheir right mind decided thatthis free state in ohio wasgoing to name any street aftera slaver... AMY MURRAYABSTAINED AND DID NOT VOTE .SOT:amy murray: 16 0040 "37Where do you makedeterminations based onhistory?

I worry that we'regoing to be going down a slopewhere we are changing a lot ofnames in the city ofCincinnati.

THE UNIVERSITY OFCINCINNATI DECIDED TO DROPMCMICKEN'S NAME FROM THECOLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCESLAST MONTH.I HAVE THE SLAVEOWNER'S WILL... YOU SEE THESPOT WHERE HE SAID U-C SHOULDACCEPT WHITE PEOPLE ONLY.THAT'S PART OF THE CONCERN ANDIT CREATES CONFLICTINGEMOTIONS FOR MCNAIR.SOT:ESTELLE MCNAIR, FRANCISCANMINISTRIES TAMAR'S CENTER403942.

Where does it stop andwhat does it really prove?What can we really do?

I thinkwe should really talk aboutbigger issues or maybe this isthe first step in talkingabout those bigger issues.

00SINCE WENDELL YOUNG WAS ABSENTAND COULD NOT VOTE... THEREWERE NOT ENOUGH COUNCILMEMBERS TO EQUAL A MAJORITYTODAY... THAT'S WHY THE FULLCOUNCIL WILL GET THE CHANCE TOVOTE WEDNESDAY.