Three things to keep in mind when traveling by bus
The motor coach that crashed on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Sunday part of a network of buses that make curbside stops – the kind that can get travelers from Point A to Point B on the cheap. They're an appealing option, but how can you tell if the company you're traveling with is trustworthy?

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Three things to keep in mind when traveling by bus A BUS ON ITS WAY TO CINCINNATICAUSED A CHAIN REACTION PILEUP THAT KILLED AT LEAST 5PEOPLE AND INJURED DOZENSMORE.INVESTIGATORS ARE STILL TRYINGTO FIGURE OUT WHAT EXACTLYWENT WRONG. THANK YOU FORJOINING US.I'M CRAIG MCKEE.MCKEE.AND I'M KRISTYN HARTMAN.HARTMAN.9 ON YOUR SIDESWHITNEY MILLER HAS BEENFOLLOWING THE INVESTIGATION -SHE JOINS US NOW LIVE.THE COACH BUS WAS ONE OF THECOMPANIES REGULAR OVERNIGHTTRIPS FROM NEW YORK TOCINCINNATI. ONE OF ITS LASTSTOPS WOULD HAVE BEEN RIGHTHERE ON COURT STREET DOWNTOWN.Lamar Brady can't get thisimage ofthe bus he wastraveling on crashing on thePennsylvania turnpike out ofhis head. "The guy that fellon me, his shoulder wassprained and the lady thatfell on him she busted openthe side of her lip.A tragicaccident - the bus Brady wason started a chainreaction ofsemi's and vehicles slamminginto one another - killing atleast 5 people and injuringnearly 60. "I was praying togod, because the truck wasleaking diesel, I was prayingthat it didn'tgo up inflames." The NationalTransportation Safety Boardhas been on the scenecollecting evidence that couldperish in the clean up. "overthe next several months, wewill be collectingadditionalinformation, everything fromthe history of thedriver,history of the company, lastinspection."But is travelingvia bus safe for you and yourfamily - the federal motorcarrier safety administrationsays it is. You just have tobe smart when selecting amotor coach company. The FMCSAsays its important to keepthree things in mind when youchose to travel by bus. Choosea safe company thatsregistered with ODOT and theFMCSA. Ask that company aboutthe drivers driving historyand the companies policies fortheir drivers. If your trip isa long one make sure there isa back up driver - driverscan't drive for more than 10consecutive hours at a time."You can't be afraid ofsomething that happens likethis. It's inevitable; youtake a risk every time youleave your house,"The bus in thicrash wasoperated by Z&D tours out oNew Jersey - safety recordsindicate the company had asatisfactory rating. Nocitations or crashes had beenreported in the last 2 years.IN 2011 THE





