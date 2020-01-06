Father And Daughter Killed In Plane Crash

We're learning more about the process the cullman regional airport has to take when there are plane crashes on their site.

This comes after the tragic death of 40-year-old tyler walker and his 10-year-old daughter... brooklyn.

Waay-31s alexis scott spoke with the cullman regional airport's general manager.

She learned what those procedures look like.

Alexis what did he tell you?

I was told this airport oversees several flights a day... and when something like a bad plane crash happens it takes multiple agencies to keep this show running.

They have to immediately get first responders on the runway... and call back to huntsville to shut down the airways.

The plane crash on sunday afternoon had the airport shut down for close to 4 hours.

The federal aviation association and the national transportation safety board are investigating exactly how the plane crashed.

The general manager told me it took minutes to get help to the walker family... but it took help from several "you have a situation you have to deal with so we have to deal with it as a job.

But beyond that job you have a very human factor to this.

So whether you knew them or not, once you realize there's fatalities, it's not about how you're looking at it, it's about how you're processing the information," harrison knew the walker family personally and told me this is hard on everyone in the vinemont and cullman community.

The walker family told me tyler and brooklyn will be missed and the last time they saw them they were smiling high in the sky.

Reporting live in vinemont, alexis scott waay-31 news.

According to the n-t-s-b, the walkers were flying in a type of plane made by the company van's aircraft.

It's called an "rv-6."

The website describes it as a two-seat, single engine, low- wing homebuilt airplane.

It's sold as a kit.

It has a range of 720 miles.

The company stopped selling this particular model in 2001.

It still makes replacement parts for