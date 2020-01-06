Local businesses gearing up for playoff game in Green Bay 40 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 02:20s - Published Local businesses gearing up for playoff game in Green Bay Local businesses are preparing for tens of thousands of fans in Green Bay this weekend for the playoff game. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources NBC26 Storm Shield Forecast Monday was the 18th straight day with above normal high temperatures. A weak system will pass through on late tonight into Tuesday morning bringing a chance of some light snow showers or flurries. With.. Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin Duration: 04:40Published 2 hours ago NBC26 Latest Headlines | January 6, 2pm Watch the NBC26 Latest Headlines any time. Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin Duration: 02:14Published 5 hours ago