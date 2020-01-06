Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

LG Display’s roll-down OLED TV, new Wallpaper OLED, and more! | CES 2020

Video Credit: Digital Trends - Duration: 05:19s - Published < > Embed
LG Display’s roll-down OLED TV, new Wallpaper OLED, and more! | CES 2020

LG Display’s roll-down OLED TV, new Wallpaper OLED, and more! | CES 2020

LG Display creates the display Tech of the future for commercial use, but sometimes those technologies make it into our homes.

Check out the latest rollable OLED and wallpaper OLED plus the first class airplane cabin of the future.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Love robots and e-bikes: Tech's upgrades at CES [Video]Love robots and e-bikes: Tech's upgrades at CES

The future is on display in Las Vegas at the CES conference. Here's the latest inventions coming to you.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 01:26Published

Samsung 292-inch MicroLED, bezel-free Q950 8K, and more | First Look [Video]Samsung 292-inch MicroLED, bezel-free Q950 8K, and more | First Look

Once again, Samsung comes big to CES with a monster MicroLED TV, a practically borderless 8K flagship, and a convertible display that goes from portrait to landscape mode in sync with your phone. see..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 07:36Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.