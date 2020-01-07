Tim Hortons' Timbit Cereal Is The Latest In Chain's Efforts To Creep Into Grocery Stores 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: HuffPost Canada - Duration: 01:24s - Published Tim Hortons' Timbit Cereal Is The Latest In Chain's Efforts To Creep Into Grocery Stores With restaurant sales lagging, Tim Hortons has made repeated efforts to penetrate the market of ready-to-consume products found in grocery stores. 0

