Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Body found in east Las Vegas desert prompts homicide investigation

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:15s - Published < > Embed
Body found in east Las Vegas desert prompts homicide investigation

Body found in east Las Vegas desert prompts homicide investigation

Las Vegas police are investigating a body found in a desert area in the east part of town Monday morning.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Body found in east Las Vegas desert prompts homicide investigation

THEY SAY A MAN'S BODY WAS FOUNDIN A DESERT LOT NEAR NELLIS ANDVEGAS VALLEY.OFFICERS SAY..WHEN THEY ARRIVED THEY SAW THEMAN DEAD WITH VISIBLE INJURIES.HOMICIDE DETECTIVES ARE WORKINGTO IDENTIFY A SUSPECT.AT LEAST....ONE PERSON WAS HURT IN




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Chow317537

Leila RT @FOX5Vegas: A man's body was found in a vacant lot this morning. Now police are investigating who he is and how he got there. @enzomari… 1 hour ago

FOX5Vegas

FOX5 Las Vegas A man's body was found in a vacant lot this morning. Now police are investigating who he is and how he got there.… https://t.co/n2v0WFTdHB 1 hour ago

Jordan_Gartner

Jordan Gartner The body was located this morning near Nellis, Vegas Valley. https://t.co/n7BFRxcQI2 2 hours ago

KTNV

KTNV Action News MORE: @LVMPD said the body had visible injuries when they got to the scene this morning. https://t.co/RubdeixHHK 2 hours ago

zepfy

gucci RT @FOX5Vegas: Preliminary investigation indicates the man's death was likely a homicide caused by blunt-force injuries. https://t.co/CuWc… 5 hours ago

FOX5Vegas

FOX5 Las Vegas Preliminary investigation indicates the man's death was likely a homicide caused by blunt-force injuries. https://t.co/CuWclmTf9S 5 hours ago

MARIDIVA38

MARIDIVA Police investigating body found in field in east Las Vegas https://t.co/G18YTktIBn 6 hours ago

bloop_huntaa

Hunter Cole RT @FOX5Vegas: Police are investigating a body found in a field in the east Las Vegas Valley Monday morning. https://t.co/CuWclmTf9S 8 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Henderson police officer arrested, accused of domestic battery [Video]Henderson police officer arrested, accused of domestic battery

A Henderson police officer has been arrested on one charge of Domestic Battery. 29-year-old Tyler Travers, an officer with the Henderson Police Department, was arrested on Dec. 19 and booked into the..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:18Published

Police: Deadly shooting under investigation in east Las Vegas [Video]Police: Deadly shooting under investigation in east Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly shooting near Carey Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard early Monday morning.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:19Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.