Body found in east Las Vegas desert prompts homicide investigation

Las Vegas police are investigating a body found in a desert area in the east part of town Monday morning.

THEY SAY A MAN'S BODY WAS FOUNDIN A DESERT LOT NEAR NELLIS ANDVEGAS VALLEY.OFFICERS SAY..WHEN THEY ARRIVED THEY SAW THEMAN DEAD WITH VISIBLE INJURIES.HOMICIDE DETECTIVES ARE WORKINGTO IDENTIFY A SUSPECT.AT LEAST....ONE PERSON WAS HURT IN