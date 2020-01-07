It moves outside during the summer months.

The shopping continued at another event today.

Anyone planning a wedding was invited to what organizers call the biggest bridal event of the year!

The wabash valley bridal society hosted the winter bridal showcase at saint mary-of-the-woods today.

Shoppers had the chance meet with area experts and connect with vendors all in one spot!

"it's a great, fun business to be in.

We really enjoy it.

We're just so glad we're here to support our community."

"it's convienent where everything is in one spot where you aren't sitting and doing research online and being like 'okay what do i need?'

It's kind of a one stop shop, and you just get different ideas and able to see everything at the same time."

If you missed out today... the wabash valley bridal society will