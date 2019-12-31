Global  

Missing Inmates

Missing Inmates

Missing Inmates

Law enforcement is searching for two inmates who are missing from the Mississippi state penitentiary at Parchman.
Missing Inmates

Law enforcement is searching for two inmates who are missing from the mississippi state penitentiary at parchman.

Wreg reports david may, 42, and dillion williams, 27, were discovered missing during an emergency count about 1:45 a.m.

The state did not say whether they had escaped.

Mississippi department of corrections said may is serving life for two aggravated assault convictions in harrison county, and williams is serving 40 years for residential burglary and aggravated assault in marshall county.

Mdoc, along with state and local law enforcement, are searching for the men.

Anyone with information about may and williams should contact the mdoc at 662-745- 6611 or the nearest law enforcement agency.



