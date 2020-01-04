Iranian American Family Questioned At Border For More Than 4 Hours

Growing tensions between the United States and Iran abroad might be starting to impact Iranian American families domestically.



Recent related videos from verified sources Hackers from Iran target U.S. government website WASHINGTON — A U.S. government website was targeted by a group of Iranian hackers on Saturday January 4, amid ongoing tensions between Iran and the U.S. over the killing of Qassim Suleimani, a high.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:19Published 13 hours ago American strike in Iraq prompts anti-war protests in U.S. cities Groups of protesters took to the streets in Washington and other U.S. cities on Saturday to condemn the air strike in Iraq ordered by President Donald Trump that killed Iranian military commander.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:56Published 2 days ago