Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Iranian American Family Questioned At Border For More Than 4 Hours

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 01:59s - Published < > Embed
Iranian American Family Questioned At Border For More Than 4 Hours

Iranian American Family Questioned At Border For More Than 4 Hours

Growing tensions between the United States and Iran abroad might be starting to impact Iranian American families domestically.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Hackers from Iran target U.S. government website [Video]Hackers from Iran target U.S. government website

WASHINGTON — A U.S. government website was targeted by a group of Iranian hackers on Saturday January 4, amid ongoing tensions between Iran and the U.S. over the killing of Qassim Suleimani, a high..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:19Published

American strike in Iraq prompts anti-war protests in U.S. cities [Video]American strike in Iraq prompts anti-war protests in U.S. cities

Groups of protesters took to the streets in Washington and other U.S. cities on Saturday to condemn the air strike in Iraq ordered by President Donald Trump that killed Iranian military commander..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:56Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.