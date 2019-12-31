Global  

Redman reaches 1,000 career points in Central win

Redman reaches 1,000 career points in Central winRedman reaches 1,000 career points in Central win
Redman reaches 1,000 career points in Central win

Central against omaha boystown=== cowboys' uzziah freeman drives gets the scoring started..

2-0=== central's a-j redman with the ball in transition goes 1 on 1 and scores central down 5-2 more from him in a bit...=== later la'var felder from the corner for three... central takes the lead 11-9=== redman from long range central up 18-14 redman eclipses 1,000 points in his career with today's 20 point game...=== central pulls away...



