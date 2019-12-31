Redman reaches 1,000 career points in Central win 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: KQTV - Published Redman reaches 1,000 career points in Central win Redman reaches 1,000 career points in Central win

Redman reaches 1,000 career points in Central win Central against omaha boystown=== cowboys' uzziah freeman drives gets the scoring started.. 2-0=== central's a-j redman with the ball in transition goes 1 on 1 and scores central down 5-2 more from him in a bit...=== later la'var felder from the corner for three... central takes the lead 11-9=== redman from long range central up 18-14 redman eclipses 1,000 points in his career with today's 20 point game...=== central pulls away...





