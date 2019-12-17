Georgetown Bariatrics & Advanced Surgical Services

Jackson hewitt today.

C1 3 troy thompson: welcome back to midday kentucky everyone.

I'm troy thompson.

I'm sitting here for the ladies behind the georgetown bariatrics and advanced surgical services.

And when i say behind, i mean crucial to the patients and the team.

Let me introduce you to dietician kim.

And the lady that puts all the insurance together for you so you can have this surgery, jennifer.

Welcome to the show ladies.

Jennifer: thanks for having us.

Kim: thank you.

Troy thompson: okay.

Now, you're at the forefront, okay?

At what stage, when someone considers having bariatric surgery, are they talking to you?

Jennifer: i do the live seminars with dr. smith, so i'm actually one of the first people they meet when they start the program.

Troy thompson: why is it so important that you're at that initial program to begin with?

Jennifer: to establish a relationship with the patients.

Most everyone who starts this process has researched, and they've really thought about this for a long time.

Troy thompson: yeah.

Jennifer: so but it's not always an easy thought.

It's not always an easy process to begin.

So i like to be there, to be the person that will follow them throughout their whole process.

Troy thompson: and dr. eric has also said to us that seminar is crucial, because he has also said it's they've already done the research.

So when it comes to the insurance part, are they asking about the insurance then and there, or have they already done that part as well?

Jennifer: most of the time people come in without knowing anything about what the insurance process is like, so a lot of times it's right there at seminar we talk about it.

Troy thompson: yeah?

Okay.

All right.

Kim, i want to talk to you.

Let's bring in all the good stuff about food before and after, because part of this program is education before you have the surgery, okay?

You can't be going out and eating whatever you want beforehand, and then just come in and have the surgery, right?

Kim: right.

Troy thompson: where do you step in?

Kim: well, we want to give all our patients a complete skillset to be able to lose weight successfully.

The surgery is just one tool in that set.

We also want to help them learn how to eat in healthy ways.

And also how to manage obstacles, life, work, family obstacles that we all face in managing our weight.

That's what gives them the foundation for long-term success.

Troy thompson: i think that's really key, isn't it, when you think about it?

As your program as an overhaul of the whole process, from the very beginning when you make the decision, to when you get the insurance.

I want to touch on that just one more thing.

How do they know that they will be covered by insurance?

How many steps do they have to go through?

Jennifer: most of the time they just send us an insurance card with their application.

And- troy thompson: you're doing all the work?

Jennifer: i do, sometimes.

Sometimes they will call themselves, especially if they've had co-workers or friends who've had the surgery.

They know the questions to ask.

Troy thompson: yeah.

Jennifer: but most of the time they submit their application with an insurance card, and i take care of letting them know.

Troy thompson: and you let them know almost within the week, i would assume?

Jennifer: mm-hmm .

Yes.

Yes, usually.

Yes.

Troy thompson: okay.

Let's get back to the food.

After the operation has been done, how involved are you seeing the patient, and how long are you seeing them for?

Kim: well, we see them initially in the hospital right after their surgery.

Troy thompson: yeah.

Kim: before they go home.

And we get them started on clear liquids, and then they advance through the rest of the postop stages of the diet.

And we're in close touch, initially on a weekly basis, and then monthly.

Troy thompson: well, one of the most amazing things about your program, and what i've been told from all your amazing success stories, is how you are involved.

And one of the patients had told me that, troy, it's not just straight after the surgery.

It's ongoing.

It's for several years.

If you need help they're there.

Jennifer: mm-hmm .

Troy thompson: tell me a little bit about when you see the before and afters and the success.

How does that make you feel being part of this program?

Jennifer: it validates everything i do.

Troy thompson: yeah.

Jennifer: it's i see them at their worst point, when they come in and they've made the decision.

And there's a lot that they have to do, which takes them back a little bit.

Troy thompson: yeah.

Jennifer: and then when they walk in, usually it's the three months.

I get to see a huge change, and the smiles.

And just like, i don't know, it's a renewed life for them, and that validates everything that i do.

Troy thompson: you must feel the same?

Kim: absolutely.

Their success is our success.

Troy thompson: i love that.

I'm going to use that from now on.

Can i use that?

Kim: absolutely.

Troy thompson: their success is our success.

Ladies, thank you for coming, and we really appreciate it.

If you want to find out more about georgetown bariatrics and advanced surgical services, there it all