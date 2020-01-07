Chef cooks with Impossible Pork at CES 2020 52 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:26s - Published Chef cooks with Impossible Pork at CES 2020 A chef cooks with Impossible Pork at CES 2020 in Las Vegas. Impossible Foods, the company best known for their meatless burgers that "bleed," announced a new plant-based pork product at the event on Monday. 0

