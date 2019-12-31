Global  

Australia fires scorch 14 million acres

Australia fires scorch 14 million acresPeople and animals are taking shelter on the coast.
Celebrities React to Australian Wildfires - See Their Posts

Celebrities are speaking out about the devastating fires currently blazing in Australia. At least 12...
Just Jared Jr - Published Also reported by •CBS News


Australian sky turns apocalyptic red by raging wildfires

An estimated 4,000 people are trapped on a beach in southeastern Australia, desperate for rescue. But...
CBS News - Published


Local veterinarian raising money to help animals impacted by Australia fires [Video]Local veterinarian raising money to help animals impacted by Australia fires

There is wide-spread devastation in Australia as the bush fires burn millions of acres, killing an estimated half a billion animals. Here in the valley, a veterinarian is hearing from colleagues first..

Nearly 20 Million Acres Scorched In Australia [Video]Nearly 20 Million Acres Scorched In Australia

Australian states battle bush fires every year -- but little has compared to the widespread devastation of this fire season.

