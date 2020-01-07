San Diego security experts advise vigilance 47 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 02:35s - Published San Diego security experts advise vigilance San Diego security experts advise vigilance in the wake of the U.S. attack on Iran General Qassem Suleimani. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend San Diego security experts advise vigilance MILITARY ACTIONS.AS THE FALLOUT CONTINUES, WE'RETURNING OUR ATTENTION TO THEIMPACTS THE ATTACK COULD INSAN DIEGO.





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources 10News at 5pm Top Stories 10News at 5pm Top Stories Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 12:57Published 45 minutes ago 10News at 6pm Top Stories 10News at 6pm Top Stories Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 10:39Published 45 minutes ago