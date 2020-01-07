Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

San Diego security experts advise vigilance

Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 02:35s - Published < > Embed
San Diego security experts advise vigilance

San Diego security experts advise vigilance

San Diego security experts advise vigilance in the wake of the U.S. attack on Iran General Qassem Suleimani.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

San Diego security experts advise vigilance

MILITARY ACTIONS.AS THE FALLOUT CONTINUES, WE'RETURNING OUR ATTENTION TO THEIMPACTS THE ATTACK COULD INSAN DIEGO.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

10News at 5pm Top Stories [Video]10News at 5pm Top Stories

10News at 5pm Top Stories

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 12:57Published

10News at 6pm Top Stories [Video]10News at 6pm Top Stories

10News at 6pm Top Stories

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 10:39Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.