Falcon 9 Rocket Takes Off From Cape Canaveral, First SpaceX Launch Of 2020

SpaceX launched its latest batch of 60 internet-beaming satellites for its Starlink constellation Monday evening from Cape Canaveral.



Recent related videos from verified sources Hauling a Rocket on the Road Occurred on December 23, 2019 / Port Canaveral, Florida, USA Info from Licensor: "As I was leaving work on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, I saw this strange thing being transported down the road. It was a.. Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 01:25Published 1 week ago Starliner Capsule Goes Off Course Trouble for Boeing’s new Starliner capsule Friday. After a United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket successfully boosted the capsule into orbit for an unpiloted maiden test flight, there were problems.. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 02:03Published 2 weeks ago