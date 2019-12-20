Global  

Falcon 9 Rocket Takes Off From Cape Canaveral, First SpaceX Launch Of 2020

Falcon 9 Rocket Takes Off From Cape Canaveral, First SpaceX Launch Of 2020

Falcon 9 Rocket Takes Off From Cape Canaveral, First SpaceX Launch Of 2020

SpaceX launched its latest batch of 60 internet-beaming satellites for its Starlink constellation Monday evening from Cape Canaveral.
