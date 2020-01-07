Global  

Bay Area Climate Scientists Study Rare Cloud Generated By Australia Wildfires

Bay Area scientists are studying a rare and unusual cloud generated by the wildfires burning in Australia.

Kiet Do reports on the pyrocumulonimbus cloud, a never-before-seen phenomenon that's fueling these fires.
