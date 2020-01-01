Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Montreal Canadiens vs. Winnipeg Jets - Game Highlights

Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 02:35s - Published < > Embed
Montreal Canadiens vs. Winnipeg Jets - Game HighlightsWatch the Game Highlights from Montreal Canadiens vs. Winnipeg Jets, 01/06/2020
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Rbergen21

Rachel Bergen RT @NHLdotcom: Ilya Kovalchuk had an assist in his Canadiens debut, a 3-2 loss to the Jets that dropped Montreal to 0-5-1 in its past six g… 3 seconds ago

NHLdotcom

NHL.com Ilya Kovalchuk had an assist in his Canadiens debut, a 3-2 loss to the Jets that dropped Montreal to 0-5-1 in its p… https://t.co/bWitbHbNP3 22 seconds ago

thenhltracker

The NHL Tracker NHL SCORE: Winnipeg Jets 3-2 Montreal Canadiens #GoJetsGo https://t.co/7FwFMYVrlu 25 seconds ago

Snarkmeisters

Snarky McSnarkerson RT @SportsCentre: Nikolaj Ehlers scores short-handed for his 17th of the year and #NHLJets hang on for 3-2 win over #Canadiens. Ilya Kovalc… 9 minutes ago

sockspolitique

can 🍁 RT @TSN_Sports: Ehlers, Jets hand struggling Canadiens sixth straight loss. MORE: https://t.co/rURNW2Mkj0 https://t.co/eGHJURNPlk 13 minutes ago

TSN_Sports

TSN Ehlers, Jets hand struggling Canadiens sixth straight loss. MORE: https://t.co/rURNW2Mkj0 https://t.co/eGHJURNPlk 14 minutes ago

DorvalTony

Tony McLean ™️ Andrew Copp scores winner as Winnipeg Jets hand struggling Montreal Canadiens sixth straight loss… https://t.co/3tMCRXzrv2 15 minutes ago

MontCanadiens

Canadiens Fans Ben Chiarot puts Montreal on the board https://t.co/DyKoedDTlK #Habs https://t.co/k4bQ7LU9og 22 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Montreal Canadiens vs. Pittsburgh Penguins - Game Highlights [Video]Montreal Canadiens vs. Pittsburgh Penguins - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Montreal Canadiens vs. Pittsburgh Penguins, 01/04/2020

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:39Published

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Montreal Canadiens - Game Highlights [Video]Carolina Hurricanes vs. Montreal Canadiens - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Carolina Hurricanes vs. Montreal Canadiens, 12/31/2019

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:40Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.