Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Edmonton Oilers - Game Highlights

Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 02:41s - Published < > Embed
Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Edmonton Oilers - Game Highlights

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Edmonton Oilers - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Toronto Maple Leafs vs.

Edmonton Oilers, 01/06/2020
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Edmonton takes on Matthews and the Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs will look to Auston Matthews when they take on the Edmonton Oilers
FOX Sports - Published

Canadian teams well represented for NHL All-Star weekend

The Edmonton Oilers, Calgary Flames, Winnipeg Jets and Toronto Maple Leafs each had two players named...
CBC.ca - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

JHernandez_34

Mini Man RT @hockeynight: Frederik Andersen entered the night 12-0-1 in his career against Edmonton, but was replaced by Hutchinson less than two mi… 15 seconds ago

hockeynight

Hockey Night in Canada Frederik Andersen entered the night 12-0-1 in his career against Edmonton, but was replaced by Hutchinson less than… https://t.co/Y9f5mN7R3y 33 seconds ago

GlobalEdmonton

Global Edmonton Connor McDavid scores a beauty, scores 4 points as Edmonton Oilers beat Toronto Maple Leafs 6-4 https://t.co/Sh5pcljfme #yeg #Oilers #NHL 1 minute ago

880Edmonton

Global News Radio 880 Edmonton Connor McDavid scores a beauty, scores 4 points as Edmonton Oilers beat Toronto Maple Leafs 6-4 https://t.co/77ytxnI4kV #yeg #Oilers #NHL 1 minute ago

630CHED

630CHED Connor McDavid scores a beauty, scores 4 points as Edmonton Oilers beat Toronto Maple Leafs 6-4 https://t.co/0ojPXiSKE9 #yeg #Oilers #NHL 2 minutes ago

NHLdotcom

NHL.com Connor McDavid scored and had three assists, and the Oilers ended the Maple Leafs' point streak at 10 with a 6-4 vi… https://t.co/9p4RIUw7qH 8 minutes ago

TfsNewsdotcom

TfsNews.com https://t.co/CVhzcSPLul Connor McDavid scored a highlight-reel goal and added three assists as the Edmonton Oilers… https://t.co/Sd5baLgUgc 8 minutes ago

puckooler

PUCKOOLER https://t.co/holMsUp6Pm McDavid's gorgeous 1st hometown goal helps Oilers seal win in Toronto… https://t.co/EzRmRFbRZF 10 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. New York Islanders - Game Highlights [Video]Toronto Maple Leafs vs. New York Islanders - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Toronto Maple Leafs vs. New York Islanders, 01/04/2020

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:28Published

Boston Bruins vs. Edmonton Oilers - Game Highlights [Video]Boston Bruins vs. Edmonton Oilers - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Boston Bruins vs. Edmonton Oilers, 01/04/2020

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:35Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.