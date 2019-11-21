New CBD shop in Delphi open for business

State of indiana is illegal, cbd isn't.

One local family in delphi was uniquely inspired to open a cbd shop and is using it to give back to the community.

News 18's marvin bills has this story.

Welcome to cheyenne's dream.

A cbd shop now open in delphi.

"excited.

Very excited.

Just ready to get everybody in here and educate."

Kathy bennett is the owner.

She was intrigued by cbd when her family started using it on their dog, cheyenne, who suffered hip dysplasia and passed away of cancer.

"we used the product with her and it helped with her pain there towards the end."

Dog owners can also purchase cbd products for their pets too at cheyenne's dream.

"there after we lost her it was really nice to see that she wasn't in a lot of pain."

After cheyenne's death kathy realized how well it worked for her and decided to start using it on herself.

She suffers from rheumatoid arthritis and cbd helps her deal with the pain.

"i'm on humira, plaquenil, and prednisone and it's just horrible for my system.

So this is a healthier option."

Her son, 21-year-old billy bennett, is a co- owner of cheyenne's dream.

He says with education, cbd is beneficial for young people too.

"there's a lot of benefits.

Especially kids in college because it has potential to help with stress, anxiety and pain.

So test and everything like that, that they are stressed out about, this product has potential to help you."

Cbd is something billy says is important for young people to know about.

"we as a younger generation would definitely see this go from something that was one day never thought of to it's going to be everywhere, everybody's going to see it."

Kathy says this will be a place open and welcome for anyone willing to learn more about the benefits of cbd.

"you're family here.

There's no reason to have concern.

You can come in and we'll treat you just like you coming into my house."

In carroll county marvin bills, news 18.

Cheyenne's dream will also have consultations where people can bring in their medications and have help finding what will work best for them.