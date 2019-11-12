Global  

American Legion Conference

American Legion ConferenceOne of the district's goals is to continue support of the country's military.
American legion members across southeastern minnesota are gathering today.

Kimt news three's annalise johnson takes us to the first district's midá winter conference.xx x the first district american legion is coming together here at the stewartville american legion for its midwinter conference.

Dale wellick is the district legion commander.

"the district this year is coming around better than other years.

We're trying to get other people involved and it is working.

The legion act which makes more people eligible to join the american legion and it is working."

The 10ácounty district's midá winter conference is a time to assess how the american legion's programs are going.

"there's about 20 different programs in the american legion.

We had reports today of all of those that were here to report on them to find where they are and what is left to do for the rest of the year to carry on all of these programs for children and youth."

The leggionairres á auxiliary á sons of the american legion á and american legion riders á all come together for the conference.

"work together better, keep up the camaraderie and relationships going between all of the people that are in the american legion."

One of the district's biggest goals currently is to continue support of the country's military.

"support of our troops that are now going overseas.

That is continuing.

We've been listening to news.

There are probably thousands more going as we're speaking."

In stewartville, annalise johnson, kimt news 3./// the district's spring convention will be may 16th at the austin american




