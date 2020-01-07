Michael Franken stumps in Cerro Gordo County

In addition á a retired navy admiral from northwest iowa is making his case to voters in cerro gordo county to become a senator.

Admiral michael franken of sioux city is running for uá s senate.

He's among one of 5 democrats looking to challenge incumbent republican joni ernst.

Now á he's sharing his vision with iowans.

It includes enforcing clean water regulations á reversing some trade policies that have recently been enacted á and address climate change.

Franken feels his service and background can make for a compelling opponent against ernst á and sets him apart from the other candidates.xxx "as a democrat with a rather potent international affairs and national security and scientific background, i'd like to represent rural iowa.

Because you're not going to be the proper representative, senator, from the state of iowa without representing rural iowa."

Franken is 1 of 5 democrats in the iowa democratic primary for uás senate... the others including kimberly graham á theresa greenfield á eddie mauro á and cal a