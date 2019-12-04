Presidential hopeful stump in Mason City

We are less than one month until caucus day.

That means presidential hopefuls are spending more time in iowa.

This was the scene at music man square tonight á as vermont senator bernie sanders made his case to voters.

Healthcare was one of the biggest issues discussed.

Sanders talked about his plan for medicare for all and some in the audience shared their stories about cost and the hoops they've had to jump through to get the care they need.

Bruce biederman (beeá derráman) was in attendance at tonight's rally and supports sanders' plan á but knows it will take time for anything to be fully implemented.xx x "it's not going to change overnight.

It's gotta go through congress, and they're going to have to draft and make it law.

It won't be suddenly.

All of a sudden, you snatch away what you got and do something else.

You got what you got til you get it changed."

/// people from rochester traveled to north iowa today to show support for sanders.

Linnea schmid is one of the volunteers that got on a bus to head to mason city.

The volunteers dooráknocked before attending the rally at music man square.xxx im going down to iowa because its part of the democratic process to be involved and really vote for and canvas for the people that you believe in senator sanders wasn't the only presidential hopeful in mason city today.

Tom steyer also made his pitch to voters this morning as part of his "people over profits" tour.

He reinforced his stance on making climate change a number one priority... instituting congressional term limits... and giving power back to the people.

At a few of his campaign events á he's had conservative voters ask questions and bring up their own concerns about president trump.

Steyer says it can be the start of a great conversationá despite some differences.xx x "if you tell the truth, and put the american people first, then we're going to have a great conversation.

And we're going to both learn from each other and come out smarter.

I thought the two people that showed up today were very honest and very respectful, and tried to exactly be the same."

Steyer's tour wraps up in marshalltown and newton