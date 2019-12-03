Global  

New local business set to open in Ocean Springs

New local business set to open in Ocean SpringsThere’s a new local business on the block in Downtown Ocean Springs.
New local business set to open in Ocean Springs

You're watching news 25 on fox.- there's a new local business on- the block in downtown - ocean springs.- the rooftop taco and tequila ba- officially opens it's doors - just in time for taco tuesday - tomorrow- 01/07 - .

- plans to open the business were- in the works most of- last year with construction - wrapping after about a month.

- rooftop partner jerika vincent- says they are excited to- finally get things up and - running.- - rooftop partner jerika vincent:- - - - definitely going to be a- hotspot.

I'm super pumped, righ- here in the heart of downtown - ocean springs.

People have been- coming in everyday, banging on- the door- asking if we're opening.

I thin- it's going to be great.

I'm - really excited to be- apart of the




