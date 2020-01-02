Global  

US Gas Prices Steady Despite Rising Middle East Tensions

US Gas Prices Steady Despite Rising Middle East Tensions

US Gas Prices Steady Despite Rising Middle East Tensions

Despite rising tensions in the Middle East in the aftermath of a U.S. drone strike that killed a top Iranian general, the nation's gas prices have remained relatively steady, AAA said Monday.
Oil starts 2020 steady as trade optimism, Mideast tensions support

Oil prices steadied after early gains on Thursday as signs of improving trade relations between the...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Reuters India



Tensions with Iran could cause spike in gas prices, AAA says

Gas prices could climb even higher due to the growing tensions in the Middle East, according to AAA. The average price of a gallon of gas in Florida on Monday is $2.53, which is about 7 cents per..

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:54Published

Oil jumps, stocks slide as Mideast tensions rise

Oil prices jumped again Monday, while stocks headed the other way, as rising tensions in the Middle East had investors feeling anxious. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:15Published

