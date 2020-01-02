|
US Gas Prices Steady Despite Rising Middle East Tensions
|
Despite rising tensions in the Middle East in the aftermath of a U.S. drone strike that killed a top Iranian general, the nation's gas prices have remained relatively steady, AAA said Monday.
|
|
|
|
|