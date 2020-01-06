|
HAPPY NEW YEAR! Apple's $5000 Gaming Mac, Witcher 3 sales boost, Street Fighter V patch - Weekly Gaming Roundup: 4th Jan 2020
Happy new year everyone!
This week, we talk about Apple's $5000 gaming Mac rumour, the latest Street Fighter V patch, and also some Witcher things.
