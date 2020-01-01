Global  

Soldiers React To Recent Deployment

0
Tonight on 44news at ten?

An illinois family is mourning the loss of their son after he was killed during a terrorist attack in kenya.

That soldier 2?yea?old henry mayfield, junior?

Was an army specialist.

His family confirms he died when the terrorist group a?

Shabab attacked the ?s base in kenya yesterday.

Thanks for joining us tonight i'm macleod hageman.

That attack has american forces on edge?

And they're beefing up security here at home and overseas as the tension mounts between the united states and iran.

Joylyn bukovac catches up with members of the military tonight?

And explains what changes they could be facing.

Soldiers deploying to the middle east with the 82nd airborne division are not allowed to take their cellphones or any devices that could potentially reveal their location.

According to military official?

This is due to what the army is calling "operational securit?"

And is unusual since most soldiers can facetime and text their families while they're deployed.

One tr?state family tells me their so?

Who's oversea?

Isn't even receiving his mail.

The day he was deploye?

They were dreading saying 'goodbye..'

"it's the first time i'll be away from him for this long.

But it'll be alright."

Naturall?it was hard being away from him during the holiday?

But now they're worried about his safety.

"i'm a father.

I'm worried, but i know he's in god's hands.

He'll be okay."

"one army vetera?

Who served oversea?

Tells me deployment is the hardest on families, not the soldiers."

"when you are over there, you are pretty busy.

You write letters when you can and phone centers and things like that but when it comes down to it, the mission is always first."

One world war two veteran says their letters may have been delayed for month?

But they always eventually received them.

When it came to dire messages from their familie?

They tried to find a way to relay the information.

"they had armed services communications you know.

And they gave us the information through that."

Hile says even though this current deployment is gearing up to be an unusual on?

He believes our armed forces will prevail.

"if they were trained like me, they are going to be just fine.

They are going to get the mission done and i'm proud of every one of them."

Jb?

44news.

With



