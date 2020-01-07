Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Video Toll Billing Notices Suspended At Hatem Bridge Due To Software Glitch

Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Video Toll Billing Notices Suspended At Hatem Bridge Due To Software Glitch

Video Toll Billing Notices Suspended At Hatem Bridge Due To Software Glitch

A software glitch has led the Maryland Transportation Authority to suspend all video toll billing notices at the Hatem Bridge, the agency said Monday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Ponchrunnin

Duane Christy Video Toll Billing Notices Suspended At Hatem Bridge Due To Software Glitch https://t.co/Bxixquj8yU 7 hours ago

wjz

WJZ | CBS Baltimore Video Toll Billing Notices Suspended At Hatem Bridge Due To Software Glitch https://t.co/opcF1YJ78R https://t.co/HkJs470nT1 8 hours ago

wjz

WJZ | CBS Baltimore Video Toll Billing Notices Suspended At Hatem Bridge Due To Software Glitch https://t.co/LO5zAB4CqF https://t.co/erbxfJFJJW 13 hours ago

wjz

WJZ | CBS Baltimore HEADS UP, ROUTE 40 DRIVERS: A software glitch has led the MDTA to temporarily suspend video toll billing notices at… https://t.co/y37Yn7sNVs 21 hours ago

metricimpact

Metric Impact Video Toll Billing Notices Suspended At Hatem Bridge Due To Software Glitch - CBS Baltimore https://t.co/2PJ6IZaS8U https://t.co/c887tW7KBH 22 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.