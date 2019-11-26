Boston T-Shirt Company Raises Money For Australia Wildfire Relief

Johnny Cupcakes is selling t-shirts to help raise money for the victims of the wildfires in Australia.



Recent related videos from verified sources Rebel Wilson auctions off private lunch to aid Australian bushfire relief Rebel Wilson raised $100,000 dollars to help those affected by bushfires in her native Australia by auctioning off a private lunch date. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:40Published 16 hours ago Firefighters celebrate rain in Australia Firefighters and locals were seen celebrating in New South Wales Monday (November 25) when rains brought much-needed relief to tinder-dry Australian bushland. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:34Published on November 26, 2019