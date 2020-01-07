Global  

Pfaff focusing on healthcare and education

Pfaff focusing on healthcare and education
Pfaff focusing on healthcare and education

Starting in may.

Soon... lawmakers will be back at work in the indiana statehouse.

State representative tonya pfaff spoke to a church congregation this morning about her plans for the session.

Representative pfaff was invited to speak at the northside united methodist church in terre haute.

There she touched on her plans to work on healthcare reform and find solutions for patients dealing with increasing prescription drug prices.

Pfaff is also focusing on education.

She's a teacher.

She says the i-learn test that was implemented last year is clearly a bad test because only 37-percent of the state passed it.

She wants to make sure schools aren't penalized.

Pfaff is also focusing on teacher pay because indiana is among the worst states in this area.

:23:40:48 - 23:41:03 "the problem is we're educating people, you know, isu, iu, purdue, people are becoming teachers and then they leave out state, they leave our counties so we've got to have more help from the general assembly to keep retaining good teachers and attract new ones."

Pfaff says she is grateful for the opportunity to speak today... meet new people... and hear what they think about important issues.

You can meet with pfaff and other lawmakers at the first crackerbarrel session of the new year.

It's happening next saturday, january 11th.

These sessions offer the public the opportunity to speak with elected leaders about the work they are doing at the state capital.

Saturday's crackerbarrel session is happening at the vigo county public library at 10am.

