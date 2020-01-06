American Airlines, Boeing Reach Agreement For Compensation Over Grounded Max Jets now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 00:26s - Published American Airlines, Boeing Reach Agreement For Compensation Over Grounded Max Jets American did not say how much it will receive but said it will give $30 million to employees as profit-sharing.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this